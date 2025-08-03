Sources: Man United ready to meet release clause to sign 29-year-old goalkeeper

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are actively monitoring Botafogo’s experienced goalkeeper John Victor, as the club looks to strengthen its options between the posts amid growing uncertainty surrounding Andre Onana’s fitness.

The 29-year-old Brazilian, who made 34 appearances for his club last season, has emerged as a serious target for United’s recruitment team, with scouts keeping a close watch since his impressive display against Paris Saint-Germain in Club World Cup, sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Premier League rivals West Ham United have taken the first step by submitting an official €8 million bid for Victor. The Hammers are looking to add a seasoned shot-stopper to their ranks.

Man United involved in John Victor race along with other clubs

However, Man United remain very much in the race and are prepared to match Victor’s release clause should they decide to formalise their interest.

The club’s goalkeeping situation has been under review since Onana’s inconsistent performances last season and his recent injury setback.

With limited depth behind the Cameroonian, United are keen to bring in an experienced, affordable, and reliable option, qualities Victor ticks off with ease.

United are yet to submit an official offer but remain engaged in background discussions and are assessing the situation closely. The interest from other clubs, however, complicates the Red Devils’ pursuit.

Everton have already opened talks with Victor’s representatives, seeing the move as a way to boost their goalkeeping department.

John Victor has admirers across Europe

Meanwhile, Turkish giants Galatasaray have also entered the picture. Following their blockbuster signing of Victor Osimhen, the Istanbul club is targeting Victor as a potential successor to veteran Fernando Muslera.

Although Manchester City’s Ederson remains their top priority, Victor is viewed as a strong Plan B, and discussions are being held quietly behind the scenes.

Elsewhere in Europe, both PSG and Atlético Madrid have also been linked with the Brazilian keeper.

While no formal bids have been submitted by either club, they are keeping tabs on the situation should opportunities arise later in the window.

