Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

He is a target for clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain. Duncan Castles has now confirmed on a podcast that Bournemouth have accepted a €70 million proposal from Tottenham for the 22-year-old defender.

However, the London outfit will not be able to get the deal done. The player has chosen to move to PSG instead. They are now confident of securing an agreement with the English club.

Castles said on Football Transfers: “Paris Saint-Germain are now confident of completing an agreement with Bournemouth for the transfer of the Ukraine centre-back. They’ve had an agreement with the 22-year-old for several months. “Bournemouth have accepted a proposal of €70m from Tottenham, which would’ve been a club record fee. Owner Bill Foley has been pushing Bournemouth’s technical staff to achieve a club record for Zabarnyi. “My understanding is their efforts to persuade the player to move to Tottenham instead of PSG have failed and the deal should go through now. He will join the European champions instead of the Europa League holders.”

Illia Zabarnyi is a quality defender

Zabarnyi has been a reliable performer, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to thrive at a high level. PSG managed to win the league title and the UEFA Champions League last season, and they will be an attractive destination for the defender. He will look to fight for major trophies with them.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will be disappointed with the situation. They are prepared to pay a premium for the defender, and they have already secured an agreement with this club. However, they have not been able to convince the defender to join.

Tottenham need a defender

Tottenham need to bring in a quality central defender, and Zabarnyi would have been the ideal acquisition. He has himself in the Premier League with Bournemouth, and he is young enough to improve further. He could have developed into a key player for Tottenham.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to move on to other targets now. They need to tighten up at the back this summer. They look vulnerable, defensively last season, and they cannot hope to finish high league table with defensive abilities.

