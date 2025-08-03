Tottenham manager Thomas Frank (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Rodrygo Goes during the summer transfer window, and they have made contact with Real Madrid regarding a potential move.

They are looking to sign the 24-year-old Real Madrid attacker as a potential replacement for Son Heung-min, who has decided to move to the MLS this summer. Tottenham have asked for permission from the La Liga outfit to hold talks with the Brazilian, as per reports via SportWitness.

Can Spurs convince Rodrygo Goes?

It will be interesting to see if they can convince him to join the club. While the move to the Premier League can be exciting, Tottenham are going through a period of rebuilding, and Rodrygo might look to join a ready-made team where he will be able to fight for major trophies. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Rodrygo has been linked with Liverpool as well.

Meanwhile, the player might struggle for regular game time at the Spanish club next season, and it would be wise of him to consider exiting this summer. With the World Cup coming up, he needs to play more often. Spurs might be able to provide him with regular opportunities.

Rodrygo would improve Spurs

There is no doubt that the 24-year-old has the technical attributes to do well in English football, and he could be a key player for Tottenham if they manage to get the deal done. He is capable of operating on the flanks as well as centrally. He will add goals, creativity, and technical ability to the side. He will only improve with coaching and experience, and he could develop into a future star.

Meanwhile, there have been reports stating that the player could cost around €90 million. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to break the club transfer record to get the deal done. The player could demand wages of around €10 million per season, but that should not be a problem. The departure of the South Korean international will free €11 million per season in wages, and Tottenham will be able to accommodate the Brazilian’s demands.