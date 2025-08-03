Graham Potter, Manager of West Ham United, applauds the fans. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

West Ham United are interested in signing the Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor during the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian goalkeeper was outstanding during the recently concluded FIFA Club World Cup, and his performances have attracted the attention of the English club. West Ham have already had an offer turned down for the player, and they have now returned with an improved offer for the 29-year-old.

According to Globo Esporte, the player has informed Botafogo that he wants to move to the Premier League and play for West Ham United next season. The development will come as a huge boost for the London club, and they will look to get the deal across the line. The two clubs are in advanced negotiations to get the deal done.

West Ham will need a new keeper

They need a reliable goalkeeper, and the 29-year-old would be the ideal acquisition. He showed his quality during the Club World Cup, and there is no doubt that he has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League as well.

The Hammers need to bring in an upgrade on Alphonse Areola, and the Brazilian certainly fits the profile.

John Victor will relish Premier League move

The opportunity to move to England could be quite tempting for the players as well. It is no surprise that he has already informed his club that he wishes to join the Hammers.

This could be his final opportunity to join a big club in Europe. It will be interesting to see if he can adapt to the Premier League quickly and make an instant impact at West Ham.

The player is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to try a new challenge. He will look to prove himself in England and establish himself as a key player for the London club.

Meanwhile, the goalkeeper is on the radar of Manchester United as well.