West Ham United are reportedly keen on the Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

The 25-year-old was outstanding for Leicester City, despite their relegation, and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League. According to journalist Henry Winter, West Ham are currently in talks with Leicester City regarding a move for the Danish goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Danish outlet Bold claims that West Ham have already agreed personal terms with the player. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with his club now.

Mads Hermansen would be a superb addition

Hermansen has the quality to improve West Ham next season. Alphonse Areola had a disappointing campaign last season, and the Hammers need to bring in an upgrade. The Danish goalkeeper could prove to be an excellent addition. He has shown his ability in the Premier League, and he is too good for the Championship. Returning to the top flight would be ideal for him.

West Ham will be an attractive destination for the goalkeeper, and he will establish himself as a player for the club. If he manages to impress with the London club next season, he will have opportunities to join bigger clubs in future.

Hermansen will fancy a Premier League move

Mads Hermansen and Daniel Iversen of Leicester City (L-R) warm up before a Premier League match
Mads Hermansen and Daniel Iversen of Leicester City (L-R) warms up prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City will not want to lose a key player like him, but they are powerless to stop him from leaving. They will not want to hold onto the 25-year-old against his wishes.

It is no secret that the player will be tempted to complete a move to the Premier League and focus on his football once again. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Meanwhile, Henry Winter has claims that six Premier League clubs are interested in the 25-year-old goalkeeper, but West Ham are currently in pole position to get the deal done.

