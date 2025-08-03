(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

West Ham United are looking to bring in a quality goalkeeper, and they have identified Zion Suzuki as a target.

According to a report via Parma Live, West Ham have made an approach for the Japanese international goalkeeper, but it has been knocked back. He has a contract with Parma until 2029, and the Italian club are under no pressure to sell him.

Suzuki has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Zion Suzuki asking price revealed

They will only consider sanctioning his departure if an offer of around €30 million is presented. It will be interesting to see if West Ham are prepared to pay that kind of money for the goalkeeper.

It is no secret that they need a quality goalkeeper this summer. Alphonse Areola was quite mediocre last season, and Wes Foderingham has struggled with injury problems. Signing a quality goalkeeper will be a priority for the Hammers this summer.

Suzuki has proven himself in Italy, and he has the qualities to succeed in the Premier League. He could prove to be a solid long-term investment for him if they can get the deal done. Even though the asking price might seem steep, the player has the qualities to justify the investment.

Suzuki might fancy West Ham move

The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting for the goalkeeper. He will look to test himself at a higher level and establish himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe.

Regular football at West Ham could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

West Ham certainly have the financial muscle to pay €30 million for him, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. They must look to plug the weaknesses in their squad if they want to bounce back strongly.