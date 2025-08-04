‘They do expect Alexander Isak’ – Journalist provides update on Liverpool transfer target

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool target Alexander Isak is set to return to Newcastle United training this week amid concerns about his long term future at St. James’ Park.

The striker has made it clear that he wants to leave the Magpies this summer and Liverpool are his preferred destination.

The Premier League champions made a move for the Sweden international striker but Eddie Howe’s team rejected a record bid from the Merseyside club for their star attacker.

The Reds are refusing to give up their chase of the prolific attacker and could make a move soon, provided they get encouragement from Newcastle that they are willing to make a deal.

Clock is ticking for Liverpool in Alexander Isak race

With less than two weeks remaining in the Premier League season to start, the transfer saga could pick up pace in the next few days.

Journalist Craig Hope, who broke the news that Isak wants to leave Newcastle this summer, has provided the latest update on the transfer saga.

“Does he train when Newcastle return? He might have to have a conversation with the management and the football club before he does,” Hope explained on his Youtube channel.

“I don’t think he just rocks up on Wednesday with a kit bag and joins the team and everything’s okay, ‘nothing to see here.’ There’s got to be conversations to be had.

“Another question I asked Eddie downstairs just now, ‘have you spoken to him this weekend?’ No, he hasn’t.”

“The fact that Newcastle are pursuing Benjamin Sesko with such gusto would suggest that they do expect Alexander Isak to move on, or certainly that they’re open to that possibility,” Hope added.

“What does it all mean? You’d be surprised if Alexander Isak does train with his teammates this week without conversations beforehand. Does he even want to be there? Is he going to turn up? His conduct of the past week would suggest he might not, he might be on a plane back to San Sebastian. He might say he’s still injured. Who knows, so much more to come.

“Everything now points to Alexander Isak probably having played his last game for the club. But Liverpool need to come back with that offer, if they don’t, if they can’t get in the replacements, he’ll stay.”

Isak move depends on Benjamin Sesko chase

Nothing can be ruled out at this stage and all possibilities should be taken into consideration.

It all depends on whether Newcastle win the race to sign Benjamin Sesko this summer. Their failure to sign the RB Leipzig star or another striker who could lead their line next season will see Isak stay at the club.

It would be a massive blow to Liverpool’s transfer ambitions. Despite the signing of Hugo Ekitike, they are willing to splash the cash on another striker as they prepare to defend the Premier League title next season.

It remains to be seen what happens in the near future but this is one transfer saga that could take an exciting turn soon.

