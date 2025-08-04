Gabriel Jesus is expected to leave Arsenal this summer (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal have had a busy summer so far, and their busy is far from over – in regards to both signings and sales. In particular, it is expected that Gabriel Jesus will depart, now that Viktor Gyokeres has been brought in to be Mikel Arteta’s new starting centre forward.

Arsenal are open to offers for Jesus, who has been out since January after suffering an ACL injury in the FA Cup third round tie against Man United. The 28-year-old, who headed to north London three years ago from Man City, has been a solid performer during his time at the Emirates, but now that he has been replaced, his time at the club will almost certainly be coming to an end.

Insider tips Gabriel Jesus for return to Brazil

A number of European clubs, including some in the Premier League, have been credited with an interest in Jesus, but according to Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider), the most likely outcome for the forward is a return to his homeland.

“We could see Gabriel Jesus maybe return to Brazil. I think that’ll be the more likely option for him, going back to his homeland. Obviously, the Brazilian clubs have got a bit more wealth and finance to work with these days as well, so I think that could be a good solution for all the parties.”

Arsenal will hope to generate a significant return on their investment in Jesus, and given that Brazilian clubs are not afraid to spend big, they could get their wish if one of the country’s big boys come in.

For now, it remains to be seen how the situation plays out with Jesus. He is still recovery from the aforementioned ACL injury, so there may not be serious moves made for another few weeks.