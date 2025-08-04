Crystal Palace planning ambitious move for two PL stars if Eberechi Eze leaves

Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, looks on. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have had an underwhelming summer transfer window.

When it looked like the Eagles would take the next step after winning the FA Cup, their time after that has been worrying for the Palace fans.

Their place in the Europa League next season has been revoked due to multi-clu ownership rules but even when it comes to the transfer aspect, they have been quiet.

The Eagles could lose their star player Eberechi Eze this summer with interest increasing from Arsenal.

Eberechi Eze could leave Crystal Palace this summer

The player is reportedly open to a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer and the 27-year-old has become one of Arsenal’s top transfer targets, despite the Gunners already spending heavy amounts on players like Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres.

Palace, on the other hand, are preparing for life without Eze if he moves to the Gunners this month.

Crystal Palace are preparing for a potentially significant shake-up in their attacking ranks, with reports from Football Transfers indicating that both Lucas Paqueta of West Ham and Leandro Trossard of Arsenal have emerged as top transfer targets for Oliver Glasner’s side.

The Eagles are bracing for the possible departure of star Eze and have identified two high-profile names from their London rivals as ideal reinforcements.

Arsenal might use Trossard in the Eze deal

Arsenal could be open to using Trossard as part of a swap or structured deal to facilitate Eze’s potential arrival at the Emirates, a move that would help lower the financial burden on the Gunners while offering Palace a proven Premier League performer in return.

While neither deal is close at this stage, the prospect of landing both Paqueta and Trossard in the same window would represent a bold statement of intent from Crystal Palace.

It would also serve to soften the blow of losing Eze, who has been one of the club’s best player in recent seasons.

