Everton are continuing efforts to improve David Moyes, and one player they hope to sign is Southampton winger Tyler Dibling. The 19-year-old was a breakout star in the Premier League last season, and he could now have the chance to remain in the top flight of English football.

Everton are the team pushing hardest to sign Dibling, and according to David Ornstein, they have submitted their second offer to Southampton. The total package is worth in the region of £40m, but despite this, it is expected to be turned down.

Insider gives verdict on Tyler Dibling situation

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has opened up on the situation with Dibling, whom he expects Southampton to play hardball with.

“There’ll be a lot of interest in Dibling, not just from Premier League rivals but also abroad”A lot of German clubs were looking at him; RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and others were showing a bit of interest in Dibling as well. I’m sure the player himself wants to play at the highest level possible to continue his progress, so if good offers do come in for Dibling, Southampton reluctantly might have to listen to them.

“The problem for Everton is, although they’re in the hunt for Dibling, other clubs might have more money to go out and spend on him, and that could see Everton miss out on him. Whoever does get Tyler Dibling is getting a real top player with huge potential.”

It will be interesting to see how the situation with Dibling, who is also wanted by West Ham, plays out. Southampton will not make it easy to part ways with their prized asset, but given the interest being shown, particularly from Everton, it would be no surprise to see a deal done before the end of the summer transfer window.