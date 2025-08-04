Journalist provides intriguing Monday morning update on Isak amid Liverpool interest

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak has officially returned to Newcastle United’s training ground after missing the club’s pre-season tour of Asia, and discussions over his future are now set to take place in the coming days.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Swedish striker will meet with Newcastle officials this week to address growing uncertainty surrounding his status, as Liverpool continue to circle with strong intent.

Liverpool’s interest in Isak has been no secret. The Reds made a high-profile move last week, submitting a substantial bid in excess of £100 million.

Newcastle United making Liverpool wait for Isak

However, Newcastle rejected the offer, making it clear that they have no plans to part ways with the 25-year-old unless a truly exceptional proposal is tabled or unless they can line up a replacement.

Despite the rejection, Liverpool remain undeterred. With Luis Díaz having left the club for Bayern Munich, and Darwin Nunez attracting serious interest from Al-Hilal, Arne Slot and his recruitment team have identified Isak as a perfect addition to lead the line.

Isak is open to the move and would be keen to join Liverpool this summer, attracted by the opportunity to compete for the Premier League and the Champions League titles.

Isak has decided he wants Anfield move

While he remains respectful of his current club, sources suggest he is eager to explore a new chapter in his career.

The next few weeks are set to be crucial for Newcastle United as well as Isak as the club and the player continue to engage in talks regarding the future of the Sweden international striker.

He has his heart set on a move to Anfield but the Magpies are ready to hold firm. The Merseyside club have currently no intention of making another move unless they get an encouraging signal from Newcastle that they would be willing to do the deal.

