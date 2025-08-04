Latest: Man United yet to submit bid for 22-year-old primary target this summer

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The future of Benjamin Sesko remains one of the most talked-about stories of the summer transfer window, but as of Monday, Manchester United have still not submitted a formal written offer to RB Leipzig.

This update comes via reputable journalist Florian Plettenberg, who reports that United’s interest, while concrete, has not yet translated into an official bid.

Sesko has been a consistent figure in European football over the last year and is widely seen as one of the most promising young strikers in the game.

Man United and Newcastle remain in Sesko race

With top clubs circling, his next move is expected to have major implications not only for Leipzig but also for clubs like Man United and Newcastle United who are desperate to bolster their attacking lineups.

Newcastle have already made their move, tabling a bid worth €80 million in total, comprised of €75 million plus €5 million in add-ons. However, RB Leipzig are standing firm.

According to Plettenberg, the Bundesliga side is holding out for a package that exceeds €80 million, with the structure of the deal, including guaranteed fees and add-on conditions, playing a crucial role in their evaluation.

Sesko has still not made a final decision over his future

Despite United being strongly linked with Sesko for several weeks, they are yet to formalise their intentions.

Internally, the club remains highly interested, but it appears they are waiting for the green light from the player before stepping up negotiations with Leipzig. As it stands, the ball is very much in Sesko’s court.

The Slovenian international has yet to make a final decision on his next destination, and until he does, both clubs remain in limbo. Leipzig are not rushing to sell and are prepared to keep Sesko unless their valuation is met in full.

