Gabriel Sara is a wanted man this summer (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Leeds want to continue adding signings to Daniel Farke’s squad ahead of the new Premier League season kicking off in less than two weeks’ time. And one area that is to be addressed in the coming weeks is central midfield.

Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sean Longstaff, Anton Stach and Lucas Perri have already made the move to Elland Road this summer, and the plan is for further signings before the transfer window closes at the start of September. And despite bringing in Stach from Hoffenheim and Longstaff from Newcastle, there is a desire for another midfielder to be added to the first team squad.

And that player could be a familiar face for Leeds supporters.

Leeds interested in bringing Gabriel Sara back to England

As per GiveMeSport, Leeds are interested in signing former Norwich star Gabriel Sara, who is now at Turkish giants Galatasaray. The 26-year-old, who is valued at £35m, is also said to be a target for fellow Premier League side Aston Villa.

Sara faced Leeds on several occasions during his time at Norwich, whom he left two years ago to join Galatasaray. But now the time could come for him to make his return to English football.

£35m is a lot of money for Leeds to spend on one player, especially considering that Stach and Longstaff have already been brought in to improve Farke’s midfield options. However, there is no question that Sara would be a top-level signing.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds act on their interest in Sara, but given the interest being shown from other clubs, they may need to make their move quickly in order to avoid missing out on securing his signature, as well as a deal with Galatasaray.