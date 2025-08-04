Leeds now have green light to sign 25-year-old striker

Nikola Krstovic could join Leeds this summer (Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

Leeds are continuing their efforts to strengthen ahead of the start of the new Premier League season in less than two weeks’ time. So far, seven signings have been added to Daniel Farke’s squad, but there is more to come in the next few weeks.

Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sean Longstaff, Anton Stach and Lucas Perri have already made the move to Elland Road this summer, and the plan is for further signings before the transfer window closes at the start of September. In particular, there is a desire for a new striker to be brought in to complete with Joel Piroe.

Leeds recently missed out on Callum Wilson, who has signed for West Ham, but they have now been given a better chance of signing a player that they’ve been following for months.

Leeds handed boost in efforts to sign Nikola Krstovic

Tutto Mercato (via LeedsUnited.News) have revealed that Serie A giants Roma have ended their interest in Leeds target Nikola Krstovic.

“Nikola Krstovic, on his way out of Lecce, also remains in the background. Roma have definitively withdrawn their interest in the striker, having previously pursued him but opted to focus on Evan Ferguson. Now, the foreign option remains open, especially the one that could take him to the Premier League, where Leeds are interested.”

The problem that Leeds could face with Krstovic is that the 25-year-old has cited a desire to remain in Italy, which is expected to make it difficult for personal terms to be agreed. However, that is unlikely to stop club officials from making an effort to convince the Montenegrin, who has made 27 appearances on the international stage.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Leeds up their interest in Krstovic, but the door has been left open.