€70 million move loading: Liverpool have a big decision to make about 26-year-old attacker

Darwin Nunez has emerged as a top target for Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal, with the club now stepping up efforts to lure the Liverpool striker to the Saudi Pro League.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Al-Hilal have been monitoring Nunez for some time but strategically delayed their formal approach until after the conclusion of the Club World Cup, a decision said to be driven by manager Simone Inzaghi.

While initial rumours had linked Al-Ahli with a move for the Uruguayan forward, Jacobs confirms that those reports are wide of the mark.

Darwin Nunez edge closer to Liverpool departure?

Al-Hilal have always been the sole Saudi club actively pursuing Nunez, and now they are moving with purpose to secure one of the Premier League’s high-profile attackers.

Al-Hilal want to reach an agreement on personal terms with Nunez before formally entering negotiations with Liverpool. This player-first approach mirrors how several high-profile Saudi clubs have successfully conducted business in recent windows.

Their belief is that convincing the player early streamlines the process with the parent club.

Liverpool’s asking price is set at around €70 million, the same fee that Al-Nassr tabled in January.

Saudi side confident of agreeing Nunez deal

While Al-Hilal are aware of this valuation, there is room for negotiation, especially if favourable payment terms can be agreed upon.

The Saudi side is reportedly confident that a structure can be found to satisfy all parties involved.

Nunez remains a Liverpool player and has been training normally ahead of the club’s upcoming pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao on Monday. There are no indications yet of the player pushing for an exit, but the situation remains open.

