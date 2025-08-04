Marc Guehi is wanted by Liverpool (Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images)

Liverpool have had an excellent transfer window so far, and they will not be done with signings even if Alexander Isak joins from Newcastle. A new central defender is needed after the sale of Jarrel Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, and at this stage, their top target remains Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

Guehi, who has attracted interest from Chelsea and Tottenham in recent weeks, has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Selhurst Park, and as such, there is a belief that a cut-price deal can be achieved. Liverpool tried to do it earlier in the summer, but their advances were halted by Crystal Palace.

But according to Mick Brown (via Football Insider), Liverpool’s plan to make another move to sign Guehi in the later stages of the summer transfer window.

“All of the talk at Liverpool has been about Isak at the moment. But from what I’m told, Marc Guehi is still very much on their radar and I’d expect them to make a move before the end of the window.

“I think they regard Guehi as just as important as Isak in terms of the benefit to their squad. They’re not totally convinced about Konate, he makes too many errors and could be on his way out when his contract runs out next year. They’ve let Jarell Quansah go, and Joe Gomez isn’t going to be the long-term answer at centre-back.

“If they’re going for every trophy available to them, they can’t afford to take chances at the back, and Guehi would represent a very good addition for them. He’d be a top signing and I expect they’ll be ready to make a move at some stage.”

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get their man, but if so, their squad for the 2025-26 season would be incredibly strong.