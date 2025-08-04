Liverpool are pushing to sign Alexander Isak this summer (Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Newcastle and Liverpool have been locked in a battle over Alexander Isak, and it’s one that will rumble on. The Premier League champions seemingly cooled their interest after a speculative bid last week, although it is expected that they will make another move before the end of the summer transfer window.

Isak, who returned to Newcastle training on Monday after a short spell at former club Real Sociedad, is seeking a move to Liverpool, but as things stand, a deal is not expected to happen unless he is replaced at St James’ Park ahead of time – which could happen sooner rather than later if RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko agrees to a North East move.

But even if Liverpool are presented with a window of opportunity to sign Isak, they will need to completely smash with British transfer record – which they themselves broke earlier in the summer when signing Florian Wirtz.

Newcastle want over £150m to sell Alexander Isak this summer

According to Fichajes (via The Hard Tackle), Newcastle are asking for €175m (152m) to sell Isak this summer. The Swedish striker has three years remaining on his contract, so last season’s Carabao Cup winners are in an advantageous position.

Ultimately, Isak leaving Newcastle to join Liverpool this summer will depend on whether the former can sign a replacement (or two). Sesko and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa are their two leading targets, and if they are both signed, it would be taken for granted that the 25-year-old heads to Anfield before the transfer window closes.

For now, it remains to be seen whether the developments play out so that Liverpool can make another move for Isak. Things are expected to ramp up in the coming weeks.