Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring for Barcelona against Daegu FC (Photo by FC Barcelona/YouTube)

Marcus Rashford’s move from Man United to Barcelona on a season-long loan has generated a lot of discussion this summer, but the 27-year-old is generated to have a successful spell at the reigning La Liga champions. And his start to life there has been good.

Rashford made his first Barcelona appearance in last weekend’s 3-1 victory over J-League side Vissel Kobe, and he followed that up with his second cameo against K-League outfit FC Seoul, whom the Catalans defeated 7-3.

Rashford registered one assists across those two appearances, but failed to find the back of the net. However, he has now broken his duck in Barcelona colours with a goal in their 5-0 victory over Daegu FC.

Marcus Rashford scores first Barcelona goal against Daegu FC

Rashford, who is expected to operate predominantly as a left winger during his time at Barcelona, received the ball inside the box, before firing a first-time strike into the Daegu FC goal. He took the acclaim of his teammates, who were pleased to see him find the back of the net for the first time since joining from Man United.

Rashford will now return to Barcelona with the rest of his teammates as they face Serie A side Como in their final pre-season fixture, before the start of their 2025-26 La Liga campaign in two weeks’ time against Mallorca.

There will be a lot of Man United fans that keep an eye on Rashford during the 2025-26 season, although there is a chance that they never see him in the club’s colours again. Although it is a loan deal, Barcelona have the option to sign the England international on a permanent basis for a fee in the region of £25m.

Rashford may not be missed too much at Man United after the signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, but it will be interesting to see how he performs at Barcelona over the next 9-10 months.