Mikel Arteta targets Frenchman as defensive shake-up looms at Arsenal

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal have made an early move in the race to sign highly-rated French centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, with the Gunners identifying him as a potential long-term solution for their defensive line.

According to trusted transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have already approached Rennes about a possible deal for the 20-year-old talent, who is viewed as one of France’s most promising young defenders.

The interest from North London comes amid growing uncertainty over the futures of current defenders Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior.

Arsenal make Jeremy Jacquet their prime defensive target

Should either player leave during the current transfer window, Arsenal are expected to respond, making Jacquet a primary target should reinforcements be needed.

Despite Arsenal’s approach, Rennes remain firm in their stance that Jacquet is not for sale this summer.

The Ligue 1 side only recently extended the defender’s contract in May.

Nevertheless, Arsenal’s interest in Jacquet runs deeper than a short-term fix. Sources close to the club suggest that the Gunners view him as a future investment, with the possibility of pursuing a deal in 2026 if not sooner.

His maturity and strong physical presence have already drawn comparisons to elite-level centre-backs.

Arteta wants more defensive quality

Mikel Arteta and the recruitment team have shown a consistent pattern of targeting emerging talent before their market value skyrockets, and Jacquet fits that strategy perfectly. Even if a deal is not possible this summer, Arsenal are likely to keep a close watch on his development in Ligue 1.

Their chase of Jacquet appears to be similar to how they tracked William Saliba and eventually signed him.

Rennes are holding firm but Arsenal’s interest in Jacquet is serious and they could consider making a move.

Sources at club “expect” Arsenal to try signing their star player, claims Fabrizio Romano