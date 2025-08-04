Joelinton was involved in multiple flashpoints during recent friendlies (Photo by Harriet Massey/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Newcastle have had a difficult summer so far, and their on-field efforts have not gone much better during pre-season. Losses to Arsenal and a K-League All-Star XI were followed up by a draw against Tottenham, and during that match in South Korea, there were a number of flashpoints.

During the encounter, Joelinton appeared to catch Tottenham midfielder Archie Gray with an arm, which prompted a lot of reaction on social media – especially after a similar incident with Arsenal sensation Max Dowman occurred the week prior.

Ex-referee goes after Joelinton following friendly incident

Joelinton is known as being one of the toughest opponents in the Premier League, but according to Keith Hackett, he is doing too much. The ex-referee has called on Eddie Howe to keep the Brazilian midfielder in check, as per Tottenham News).

“I do think that Joelinton’s manager needs to have a word with him. This is another incident where his arm is raised and comes into contact with his opponent. The action is in my opinion deliberate and frankly should be detected by the match officials and punished.

“In the season ahead the Sports Analysts employed by the PGMOL will be advising the referees to look out for this action. VAR operators will also be taking a closer look also. He needs to change his approach and demonstrate his skills.”

Joelinton has always been a player that referees have kept a particular eye on, given his disciplinary record. And it’s expected that this will be no different during the 2025-26 season, when he will once again be an integral member of Newcastle’s squad. But because of how important he is, it is crucial that he avoids picking up regular suspensions.