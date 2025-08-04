Seismic Newcastle United update brings Alexander Isak closer to Liverpool move

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have stepped up their pursuit of Benjamin Sesko with an improved offer to RB Leipzig worth at least €80 million, according to reliable journalist David Ornstein.

The Magpies are pushing hard to land the 22-year-old Slovenian striker, who has become one of the most in-demand forwards in Europe this summer.

Talks between Newcastle and Leipzig have progressed positively in recent days, with both clubs engaging in constructive dialogue.

Newcastle United make new Sesko offer

The new proposal is understood to be more competitive than the club’s previous attempts and comes after encouraging conversations between Newcastle and the player’s camp.

While nothing has been formally agreed upon yet, the mood within Leipzig suggests that Eddie Howe’s side are currently in pole position.

Sesko is seen as a major piece in Newcastle’s ongoing project, and the club is eager to secure a deal ahead of rivals Manchester United, especially with pre-season preparations in full swing.

RB Leipzig, meanwhile, are still holding firm on their valuation and are not expected to accept any bid below their internal asking price. However, the new Newcastle offer has reportedly met key financial benchmarks that are being seriously considered.

Man United fall behind the Magpies in Sesko race

As it stands, Man United, long linked with a move for Sesko, have not submitted an official bid, despite their interest remaining active. United’s hesitation has allowed Newcastle to gain ground and potentially close in on their target.

With the striker’s final decision expected soon, the race is heating up. Should Sesko give the green light to Newcastle’s proposal, the Magpies could pull off one of the biggest striker signings of the window.

Sesko’s potential arrival at St. James’ Park may push Alexander Isak closer to a move to Anfield this summer with the striker looking to join the Premier League champions.

