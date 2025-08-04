Official: Liverpool complete the signing of striker as Arne Slot continues spending spree

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have officially confirmed the signing of 17-year-old striker Will Wright from Salford City, continuing their aggressive push to secure both immediate and long-term talent under manager Arne Slot.

The highly rated forward joins the Premier League champions in a deal reportedly worth around £200,000, although the club has not disclosed the transfer fee or contract length in its announcement.

Wright had been on Liverpool’s radar for much of the summer, with talks initiated as early as June. Negotiations progressed steadily, and by mid-July, Liverpool had entered advanced discussions to bring the youngster to Merseyside.

Liverpool beat competition from Premier League rivals

Arsenal and Manchester City were also monitoring the teenage talent, but Liverpool ultimately won the race for his signature, an early statement of intent in their youth recruitment strategy.

Despite his age, Wright is already making waves. The striker made his professional debut for Salford City in November 2024 and quickly earned a reputation as one of the most promising forwards in the lower leagues.

He has already pulled on a Liverpool shirt, featuring for the U21 side in a recent goalless draw against Hull City, marking a quiet but symbolic beginning to his Anfield journey.

While Wright is clearly a signing for the future, his arrival reflects the visionary direction of Liverpool’s transfer policy.

Arne Slot has shown ambition in the market this summer

The Reds are balancing high-profile, big-money signings, such as the club-record acquisition of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, with smart investments in youth.

Liverpool are also in the middle of one of the window’s biggest sagas, as they continue their pursuit of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. Their offer for the Sweden international was turned down, but the club remains optimistic that a deal can eventually be struck.

In the meantime, Wright’s arrival shows Liverpool’s commitment to both the present and the future, and adds another exciting name to their growing list of young talents.

