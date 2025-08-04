Wolves club badge (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are making significant moves in the summer transfer market as they look to reinforce their squad with the signing of highly-rated Sevilla winger Juanlu.

The 21-year-old Spanish talent, who has already amassed over 100 senior appearances despite his young age, is firmly on Wolves’ radar following a fresh wave of negotiations between the two clubs.

According to reports from journalist Orazio Accomando, Wolves have initiated direct talks with Sevilla in an effort to bring Juanlu to Molineux.

Wolves move ahead of Napoli in Juanlu race

Their interest has stepped up after Serie A champions Napoli, long considered front-runners for the versatile wide man, reportedly stepped back from negotiations following a drawn-out discussion over personal terms and structure of the deal.

Juanlu has built a reputation in La Liga as a dynamic and adaptable wide player. Though naturally a right winger, his ability to slot in at right-back has made him an attractive asset for interested teams.

Napoli had been close to an agreement on personal terms with Juanlu, but their hesitation in concluding the deal may have opened the door for Wolves to make their move.

Juanlu is open to a move to the Premier League

With the Italian side cooling their interest, Wolves have reportedly submitted a more competitive proposal to Sevilla.

Juanlu is open to the Premier League challenge, and Wolves’ ambition, combined with the promise of regular first-team football, may be enough to sway the deal in their favour.

Talks are ongoing, with all parties hopeful of reaching an agreement soon. If finalised, Juanlu would become a statement signing for Wolves and a potential key figure in their evolving squad.

