James Maddison suffered a serious-looking injury against Newcastle (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

It has not been an easy summer for Tottenham, and things have gotten a whole lot worse over the last 48 hours.

During the 1-1 draw against Newcastle in South Korea over the weekend, James Maddison appeared to suffer a very serious injury. The England international was in great discomfort after suffering a non-contact injury to his knee, and the feeling is that it could be a recurrence of the issue that ended his 2024-25 season early.

Tottenham enter the market for James Maddison replacement

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Tottenham have already entered the market in their bid to sign a replacement for Maddison, who is expected to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“Tottenham are going to be forced into the market. James Maddison is an important player for Tottenham and for Thomas Frank, so they’re going to need somebody who can come in and do that job. It’s awful seeing a player get an injury like that, especially in pre-season. It’s going to be a big blow to Tottenham to lose him, but they’ll be working hard to find a replacement.

“That attacking midfield position is one they’ve been looking to address for a while, obviously they missed out on Gibbs-White but they’re looking at alternatives. It’s always difficult when a player gets injured, but clubs do prepare for this type of thing.

“They look at areas of the squad that they might be weak in, so they’ll have players on their radar. Now they’re going to have to step up their efforts to sign one of them.”

Missing out on Gibbs-White was already a bitter pill for Tottenham to swallow, but now that Maddison has been struck down with a serious-looking injury, it is even worse. They must work quickly to get a replacement in, bearing in mind that other additions are already needed for Thomas Frank’s squad.