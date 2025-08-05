Aston Villa could sell their main player to rivals in order to sign Nicolas Jackson

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The month of August could be a crucial month for Unai Emery and his Aston Villa side with big changes expected in the squad.

With just around ten days left for the Premier League season to start, Villa could make some surprising moves that may change the equation of their squad.

Emery and his team will enter the season with not just Premier League football to think about but also Europa League football after their sixth place finish in the league last season.

The club’s preparations for the new season have been affected by reports of uncertainty surrounding the future of some of their key players.

Ollie Watkins to be sold by Aston Villa?

The club’s main striker, Ollie Watkins, has been linked with a move away from the club all summer.

First Arsenal were linked with a move for the England striker and after that, Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United were reportedly exploring a move for the attacker.

However, Newcastle United have now entered the race to sign Watkins this summer, according to The Express.

The Magpies are struggling to keep Alexander Isak at the club this summer after the attacker expressed his desire to leave with Liverpool interested in the Sweden international attacker.

Villa value Watkins at around £60million and if they lose the striker to Newcastle this summer, they are set to enter the market to replace him.

Emery is keen on reuniting with Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson after working with him at Villarreal in La Liga.

With the Blues demanding £80m for Jackson this summer, only a big money sale of Watkins could help the club to finance the move of Jackson.

Emery believe he can unlock Jackson’s potential

Although there have been some questions over Jackson’s performances at Stamford Bridge, Emery feels he can get the best out of the striker if he signs him this summer.

Jackson is Villa’s primary target this summer and in order to sign him, they would have to consider selling Watkins to either Newcastle United or one of the club’s interested in signing him.

Emery appears confident he can unlock Jackson’s full potential. The Senegalese forward has shown he can score in the Premier League, and a fresh start under a manager who believes in him could be exactly what he needs to thrive.

Villa will likely have to meet a significant fee if they are to convince Chelsea to part ways with him this summer.

