Aston Villa are looking to add more quality in the middle of the park, and they have identified Mateus Fernandes as a target.

The Southampton midfielder has been linked with a move away from the relegated club, and it will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can get the deal done. According to the Portuguese publication A Bola, Aston Villa will face competition from Leeds United and Atletico Madrid.

West Ham are keeping tabs on Fernandes. Crystal Palace have also been linked with the player in recent weeks.

Aston Villa would do well to sign Mateus Fernandes

Fernandes is a talented player with a bright future, and he could develop into a key player for Aston Villa. The opportunity to return to the Premier League will be exciting for him. He will not want to compete in the Championship next season. The player is reportedly valued at £25 million, and Aston Villa will have the resources to pay up as well. They need more technical ability in the middle of the park, and Fernandes would be the ideal acquisition. He knows the Premier League well, and he will be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact. The reported asking price could look like a bargain in the future if the player manages to fulfil his potential.

Leeds and Atletico Madrid in the race

Leeds United have secured promotion to the Premier League as well, and they need quality players at their disposal. Fernandes has impressed in the Premier League, despite Southampton’s relegation, and he would be a solid long-term investment for them. They have the resources to get the deal across the line as well.

Finally, Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on his situation as well. They are among the biggest clubs in Spanish football, and they will be an attractive destination for the player. It would not be a surprise if the midfielder is tempted to join them instead of Aston Villa and Leeds. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.