End of an era: Liverpool star decides to leave in 2026 after iconic Anfield reign

When Mohamed Salah arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2017, few could have predicted the seismic impact he would have, not just on Liverpool Football Club, but on English football as a whole.

Fast forward several years, and Salah’s era at Liverpool stands as one of the most iconic in the club’s rich and storied history.

From the moment he stepped onto the pitch in red, Salah rewrote the script. He shattered records in his debut season, scoring 44 goals across all competitions and claiming the Premier League Golden Boot. But what followed was more than just statistics.

He made Liverpool competitive, he put them again in the world map and brought trophies.

However, his time at the club could be coming to an end soon.

Mohamed Salah decides to leave Liverpool in 2026

According to Football Transfers, the Liverpool attacker is ready to leave the club in 2026.

The Egyptian attacker faced an uncertain future earlier this summer but after signing a new deal at the club, he expressed his desire to stay at the club to continue his impressive spell but this latest report from Football Transfers suggests that the 33-year-old has made up his mind to leave the club next year.

Having guided Liverpool to the league title in 2024-25, Salah has cemented his place in the history of the club.

Even though he recently signed a new two-year deal, the report claims that Salah is ready to take up an offer in Saudi Arabia in the near future.

Salah to move to the Saudi Pro League?

The attacker has previously indulged in talks with the clubs in Middle East and he claimed that he has a good relationship with them. He is now ready to revisit it once again in the future as he prepares for a move to the lucrative Saudi League.

Barring an unexpected turn in his plans, the Reds legend is set to call time on his illustrious career in the Premier League next year.

