Leeds United and Sunderland are looking to improve their attacking unit this summer, and they have been offered the opportunity to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The 30-year-old Serbian international currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. However, they are looking to get rid of the player. This summer and the two English clubs have been offered the opportunity to sign him. According to TBR Football, the player would be open to returning to the Premier League.

Manchester United and Tottenham have been linked with Mitrovic as well.

Leeds and Sunderland could use Mitrovic

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The two promoted clubs could use a reliable goalscorer, and Mitrovic would be a superb addition. He has shown his quality in the Premier League in the past, and there is no doubt that he would improve both teams.

The striker has been prolific since the move to Saudi Arabia. He has 68 goals in his last 79 matches for the Saudi Arabian club. There is no doubt that he could make an instant impact at Leeds or Sunderland. Both teams have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they need to improve their squad in order to do well in the top flight.

Both clubs need a quality striker

The gulf in class between the Championship teams and the Premier League is quite significant, and they will need experienced players of quality in order to survive in the top flight.

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs takes up the opportunity to sign the Serbian.

The striker is at the peak of his career, and returning to the Premier League could be ideal for him. He would get to compete at a high level and play regularly. Both clubs could be interesting opportunities for him, and that remains to be seen where he ends up.