Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gives the team instructions during a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of the Italian defender Giovanni Leoni from Italian club Parma.

The 18-year-old has done quite well for the Serie A outfit, and his performances have attracted the attention of top clubs. Spurs are keen on Leoni as well.

Reds keen on Leoni and Guehi

According to Paul Joyce from The Times, Liverpool are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old defender, and they could look to make a move for him.

They are looking to bring in a quality central defender before the transfer window. They are keeping tabs on the Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi as well. However, the asking price for the England International will be crucial to any potential move. He has entered the final year of his contract, and Liverpool will not pay over the odds for him.

Giovanni Leoni is an elite talent

Leoni is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he has been described as a “highly professional” player with “great potential”. There is no doubt that Liverpool could nurture him into a future star. They need to start planning for the future, and the Italian seems like the perfect fit for them.

Joe Gomez can be quite injury-prone, and Ibrahima Konate will be a free agent next summer. Signing a quality central defender will be a priority for Liverpool this summer. It will be interesting to see who they end up with. There is no doubt that they have the financial resources to convince Parma.

The young defender could be tempted to join the Premier League champions as well. It would be a huge step in his career, and he would get to fight for major trophies regularly.

Liverpool have done well to groom talented young players into established stars over the years, and the defender will look to fulfil his potential with them if the transfer goes through.