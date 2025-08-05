Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, applauds on the 20th minute to commemorate Diogo Jota. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to improve their defensive unit this summer, and they are interested in signing Nathan Collins from Brentford.

As per GMS, they are yet to make an official approach for the 24-year-old defender. Brentford are unwilling to sell the player this summer, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to test their resolve with an offer. It is no secret that they need a reliable central defender.

The 24-year-old has done quite well for Brentford, and he would be an excellent addition. He has established himself as one of the most reliable defensive players in the Premier League. Arsenal were linked with Collins as well.

Liverpool need a central defender

Collins was outstanding for Brentford in the Premier League last season, and he averaged 3.1 aerial duels and 5.8 clearances per game in the Premier League. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if they manage to get the deal done.

Joe Gomez has struggled with persistent injury problems, and Liverpool need more depth on the side. In addition to that, Ibrahima Konate will be a free agent next summer, and Liverpool need to start planning for the future.

Nathan Collins would be a quality option

Collins is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact at Liverpool. The opportunity to join the Premier League champions could be quite attractive for the players as well. However, convincing Brentford to sell the player will be very difficult this summer. They have already lost Thomas Frank, and they have sanctioned the departures of Christian Norgaard and Bryan Mbeumo as well. Yoane Wissa could be on his way out of the club as well.

They cannot afford to lose several key players in one window. It seems that Liverpool might have to be patient in their pursuit of the defender.