Juventus attacker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the Italian club during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Tuttosport, the 25-year-old Serbian striker has been proposed to Manchester United by intermediaries. However, the Red Devils are not too keen on getting the deal done. It will be interesting to see if they change their stance in the coming weeks.

Man United need a quality striker

They are in desperate need of a quality striker, and they have been trying to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. However, they have not been able to agree on a deal for the Slovenian yet. Newcastle United are very much in the race for the players as well, and if Manchester United miss out on the player, they will need to move on to other targets.

Signing a reliable striker will be top priority for Manchester United this summer. They struggled to score goals last season, and players like Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failed to find the back of the net regularly. Manchester United need more options at their disposal. They have improved the wide areas with the signing of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. Now, they need to invest in a reliable centre forward.

Dusan Vlahovic could be a useful addition

The 25-year-old could be the ideal acquisition for them. He is a “strong player” and technically gifted. Vlahovic could be the ideal target man for Manchester United, and his ability to hold up the ball and bring others into the play will benefit the likes of Cunha and Mbeumo as well.

He has the physicality to adapt to English football, and Vlahovic could be a key player for Manchester United. He was regarded as one of the best young attackers in Europe during his time at Fiorentina. However, he has not been at his best at Juventus. The move to Manchester United could help him get back to his best.