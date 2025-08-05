Man United plot blockbuster £175m raid for ‘most decisive’ player in the world

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

In what would be one of the most sensational transfer moves in modern football, Manchester United are reportedly preparing a staggering £175 million bid to lure Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Junior to Old Trafford, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The audacious proposal signals the club’s intention to send shockwaves through the football world.

At 25, Vinicius is already a generational talent, a key figure in Real Madrid’s success in recent year.

However, despite his growing stature, his future at the Santiago Bernabeu is beginning to look uncertain.

Vinicius Junior faces uncertain future at Real Madrid

The Brazilian winger is growing frustrated with the club’s reluctance to offer him a salary that reflects his importance, one on par with Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid, known for their strict internal wage structure, are reportedly unwilling to shatter their pay ceiling to appease the forward.

While Vinicius remains contracted until June 2027, this standoff has created an unexpected window of opportunity for suitors like Man United, who are watching the situation closely.

United’s reported £175 million bid would not only smash their own transfer record but also place Vinicius among the most expensive players in football history.

Vinicius has been described by former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti as the ‘most decisive’ player in the world.

While the move would mark a major statement of ambition, it does come with significant risks. The club is not competing in next season’s Champions League, a factor that could prove decisive in Vinicius’ decision-making.

Man United will find it difficult to afford Vinicius Junior

Moreover, United’s recent financial scrutiny following heavy spending and underwhelming campaigns has raised eyebrows.

Yet, with new investors and leadership aiming for a cultural reset, this move, if successful, which is highly unlikely, could become the defining transfer of a new era at Old Trafford.

Whether Real Madrid will entertain such an offer remains to be seen but the financial aspect makes little sense for the Red Devils who have already spent a significant amount on Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo already this summer.

