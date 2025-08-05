A mural of Leicester City lifting the Premier League trophy. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City managed to win the Premier League title during the 2015/16 season, and former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has now revealed that he might have handed the Foxes favourable decisions that year.

In an interview via The Mirror, Clattenburg has now revealed that he only cautioned two Leicester City players during the whole of the campaign because they were good guys. He also admitted that the Leicester City players probably got away without bookings or suspension due to fine margins.

Clattenburg could cause controversy with his claims

He said (h/t FoxesofLeicester ): “I’d only cautioned two Leicester players that whole season because I found the Leicester boys really good crack, and because they were good guys, they probably got away with a bit because of the fine margins. Do you know what I mean?”.

Such revelations will certainly spark controversy and could end up tarnishing the fairy tale campaign of the Foxes. There is no doubt that they were the best team in the division that year, but these claims from a former Premier League referee could end up undermining their efforts and hard work.

Simpson on Clattenburg

Meanwhile, former Leicester City defender Danny Simpson has also claimed that Clattenburg admitted that he wanted Leicester City to win, and therefore he decided not to send off some of their players during that season.

Simpson said: “I remember Clattenburg, mate. I think he should have sent someone off and he said something like, ‘I should have sent you off there but I want yous to win it…I think it was Drinky, actually. It was his second yellow or something and he could’ve easily sent him off but he didn’t”.

Leicester City had a talented squad at the time, and they were deserving of the Premier League title. But the comments from Clattenburg will certainly not go down well with the other English clubs competing with the Foxes at the time.