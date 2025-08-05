Medical booked: Chelsea star who only joined last summer edges closer to Premier League move

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Everton are closing in on the signing of talented midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea, with the 26-year-old set to undergo his medical on Tuesday.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal is all but completed, with the Toffees agreeing to pay £25 million plus an additional £4 million in performance-related add-ons to secure the services of the former Leicester City academy graduate.

Dewsbury-Hall, who only joined Chelsea last summer from Leicester, now appears set for a quick switch to Goodison Park as part of Everton’s aggressive rebuild under David Moyes.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is set for Chelsea exit

The midfielder had found opportunities limited at Stamford Bridge amid Chelsea’s crowded midfield ranks, and a move to Merseyside offers him a fresh start and a chance at regular first-team football.

After a brilliant season in the Championship for Leicester under current Blues boss Enzo Maresca, Dewsbury-Hall moved to Stamford Bridge looking to take his career to the next level but playing time has been limited for the midfielder due to the pool of talent available at Chelsea.

Despite contributing in their Conference League and Club World Cup wins, the midfielder is being allowed to leave the club as Maresca continues his aggressive summer rebuild.

English midfielder is looking for more playing opportunities

A move to Everton would ensure that the midfielder continues his development in the Premier League, at the top level, while also fetching a reasonable fee for Chelsea.

Pending a successful medical, Dewsbury-Hall is expected to be unveiled as an Everton player within the next 48 hours, adding much-needed energy and quality to their midfield unit as Moyes looks to rebuild the team.

