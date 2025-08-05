Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, reacts as Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi during the summer transfer window.

However, former Premier League scout Mick Brown has revealed that the defender wants to join Liverpool instead. The development will come as a huge blow for Newcastle, who need a quality defender.

They were quite vulnerable at the back last season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. The 25-year-old has established himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that Guehi would’ve improved Newcastle immensely.

Blow for Newcastle in Guehi pursuit

“Newcastle are looking to bring in a new defender,” Brown told Football Insider. “I know most of their focus is on a striker with the Isak situation at the moment, but they’ve been after a centre-back since last summer when they missed out on Guehi. “They messed about with his valuation last year and that deal fell through. “From what I hear, that interest in Guehi is still there, but he wants the Liverpool move.”

The player is in the final year of his contract with Palace, and he is expected to move on before the summer transfer window closes. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle or Liverpool manage to negotiate a reasonable deal for Guehi. They will not want to pay over the odds for a player who will be a free agent next summer.

Liverpool could use Marc Guehi

The 25-year-old defender will look to join a big club this summer and fight for trophies regularly. The move to Liverpool could be ideal for him. It is no surprise that he wants to join the Premier League champions.

Liverpool need a quality central defender, especially with the way Joe Gomez has struggled with persistent injury problems. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the 25-year-old in the coming weeks. Crystal Palace will have to be reasonable with their demands for the move to go through.