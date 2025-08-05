Newcastle United offered the chance to sign star Liverpool sold last year

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have the opportunity to sign midfielder Bobby Clark this summer who was sold by Liverpool last year.

The young midfielder decided to leave the Merseyside club to join Red Bull Salzburg, where he was reunited with former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

The Reds initially signed the midfielder from the Magpies when he was just 16 years old and now they could get a chance to have him once again on their books.

His time at the Austrian club did not turn out as it was expected. He struggled to find his feet and the early sacking of Lijnders did not help his cause.

Bobby Clark to Newcastle United?

Towards the end of the season, he was constantly dropped from matchday squads and failed to get going in a completely different environment and league.

The future of 20-year-old midfielder Charlie Clark at RB Salzburg appears to be hanging by a thread, with his path into the first team increasingly blocked by senior competition and limited opportunities. Now, in a potentially welcome twist for Newcastle United, the Austrian club is reportedly ready to part ways with the youngster

According to the Chronicle Live, Salzburg have reached out to Newcastle to offer the chance to re-sign Clark on loan, with an option to make the move permanent for just £5 million.

It’s a surprising yet intriguing development, especially given the club’s prior interest in nurturing homegrown talent.

Clark is open to a move this summer

The youngster has found himself stuck behind more experienced options in the pecking order.

With game time hard to come by, both player and club now seem open to finding a new path.

Bringing back a familiar talent like Clark, who already knows the club’s culture, style, and expectations, could offer manager Eddie Howe a useful option to strengthen his midfield depth.

The reported £5 million option is particularly notable, representing a modest fee for a player with potential resale value and years of development ahead.

Whether Newcastle will act on the opportunity remains to be seen, but with pre-season in full swing and squad decisions looming, Clark’s name may once again be on the lips of decision-makers at St. James’ Park.

