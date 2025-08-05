Report: Tottenham make €100 million offer to sign Son Heung-min replacement

(Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)

Tottenham are making headlines with an ambitious bid to reshape their attacking force, submitting a €100 million offer to Real Madrid in pursuit of Brazilian winger Rodrygo Goes.

As reported by Fichajes, the Premier League club is attempting to make a major splash in the transfer market following the departure of club legend Son Heung-min.

Son’s surprise switch to Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer has left a significant void in Thomas Frank’s frontline.

The South Korean forward, long a fan favourite and one of Spurs’ most consistent performers, leaves behind big boots to fill. In response, Tottenham are targeting a player of equal pedigree, and Rodrygo, a two-time Champions League winner at just 24 years old, is the player they are targeting.

Rodrygo faces an uncertain future at Real Madrid

With the arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick further crowding the forward line, speculation around Rodrygo’s future has begun to grow, and Tottenham are hoping to capitalise on the uncertainty.

Despite Spurs’ massive bid, the deal is far from straightforward. The report indicates that Rodrygo is reluctant to make the switch, viewing Tottenham as a potential step down in his career.

The Brazilian is believed to be holding out for offers from clubs with stronger Champions League credentials and higher chances of competing for major silverware.

Tottenham make big money offer for Real Madrid star

While Real Madrid have yet to formally respond to Tottenham’s reported bid, it is believed the fee comes close to their internal valuation.

However, with the player’s approval still in question, Spurs may face an uphill battle to convince Rodrygo that North London is the right next step in his career.

The move signals Tottenham’s intent to remain competitive in the post-Son era and their willingness to spend big to do so.

Premier League club opens door for Newcastle United and Tottenham target to leave