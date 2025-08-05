Report: Tottenham in pole position to sign 21-year-old Barcelona star

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close watch on the situation of Barcelona’s rising star Marc Casado, as they consider a summer swoop for the 21-year-old midfield talent.

According to a report from Spanish outlet SPORT, the North London club has made an early approach for Casado, although negotiations are expected to be anything but straightforward.

Highly regarded within Barcelona’s youth setup and among La Masia’s brightest graduates, Casado made a strong impression in the first half of last season before injuries and increased competition curtailed his involvement.

Despite making 36 appearances, the latter part of his campaign was disrupted by a muscle injury in March.

Marc Casado faces uncertain future at Barcelona

Under Hansi Flick, Casado’s future remains uncertain. While the German manager values the young midfielder’s discipline and tactical intelligence, he has also expressed concerns over squad congestion, particularly in central midfield.

With new arrivals and returning loanees crowding the position, decisions may soon be made regarding outgoings, especially if players fall out of contention in Flick’s early-season plans.

For now, Barcelona are reluctant to lose Casado and are not actively seeking to sell. The player is under contract until June 2028, and the Catalan club have reportedly set an asking price of around €30 million (£26 million).

Casado to leave Barcelona for Tottenham?

More importantly, Casado himself is not currently pushing for a move, content with staying at the Nou Camp as he recovers full fitness and fights for his place.

While a transfer may not be imminent, Casado’s situation could evolve quickly depending on how Flick structures his squad during the opening weeks of the La Liga season.

Should Barcelona be open to negotiations, Spurs are expected to return with a more concrete proposal.

Report: Tottenham make €100 million offer to sign Son Heung-min replacement