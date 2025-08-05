Sources: Euro giants end pursuit of 25-year-old Arsenal ace due to high valuation

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Jakub Kiwior’s future at Arsenal remains uncertain as FC Porto have cooled their interest in the Polish defender following a breakdown in talks over his valuation.

While Porto have shown genuine intent to bring the 25-year-old to the Estádio do Dragão, the Portuguese giants are currently unwilling to meet Arsenal’s €30 million asking price, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The defender made 17 Premier League appearances for the Gunners last season but only in the absence of one of Arsenal’s first choice centre-backs: William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Arsenal are open to the sale of Jakub Kiwior

Although Arsenal are open to parting ways with Kiwior this summer, they are holding firm on their valuation. Porto, meanwhile, believe the fee is excessive for a player who has not cemented a regular starting role at the Emirates and are unwilling to proceed unless the financial conditions change.

Despite speculation in recent days, no official offer has been submitted, and there are no active negotiations ongoing between the two clubs.

Porto’s interest came amid their search for defensive reinforcements ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, with Kiwior’s versatility and international pedigree making him a desirable option. However, the current gap in valuation has led the Portuguese side to pause their pursuit.

A move could be revisited, but only if Arsenal lower their financial demands, something that does not appear imminent.

Kiwior wants to leave to get more playing time

From the player’s perspective, Kiwior is believed to be open to a summer exit. With Arsenal securing the signing of Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia, competition for places in Mikel Arteta’s defensive line is set to intensify.

Kiwior, who joined the Gunners from Spezia in January 2023, is keen on regular first-team football and is weighing up his options ahead of what could be a decisive few weeks in the window.

As it stands, Porto are out of the race, but with several weeks left in the transfer window and potential squad reshuffling at Arsenal, Kiwior’s situation could change.

