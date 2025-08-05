Sources: Newcastle United plot defensive reinforcement with eyes on major Serie A swoop

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are actively exploring ways to reinforce their defensive ranks ahead of the new season, and AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw has emerged as a serious candidate on their shortlist.

The 23-year-old German international is being closely monitored by the Premier League club, who are considering a move worth between €25-30 million, sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Eddie Howe has long admired Thiaw’s talent and potential and even made informal contact with the defender’s representatives during the January transfer window.

The defender made 31 appearances for the Italian side last season.

Newcastle United explore Malick Thiaw move

Now, with another summer reshuffle in full swing, the Magpies are expected to reignite their interest as they prepare for what could be a critical campaign, including Champions League football.

Newcastle have not yet tabled a formal bid, but initial exchanges have taken place with AC Milan to gauge the feasibility of a deal. While talks remain in the exploratory phase, there is a growing sense of mutual interest as both clubs look to discuss potential terms.

However, any attempt to lure Thiaw to St. James’ Park will have to overcome resistance from Milan’s new manager, Massimiliano Allegri.

The returning Italian tactician sees Thiaw as a key component in his plans for the upcoming season.

AC Milan boss wants to keep the defender at the club

Allegri’s desire to retain the young centre-back may prove a hurdle unless Newcastle can present a compelling financial offer that reaches Milan’s valuation.

The Magpies are also aware that the promise of Champions League football and the Premier League’s competitive platform could be persuasive factors in swaying Thiaw’s decision, should Milan agree to open formal negotiations.

With defensive reinforcements a clear priority, Newcastle are expected to ramp up their pursuit in the coming weeks.

