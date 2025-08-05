Sunderland logo and name of stadium during the Premier League match between Sunderland and West Brom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Sunderland are interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Sky Germany, they will face competition from Wolves as well. The 27-year-old defender has a contract with the German club until 2028, and it will be interesting to see if Sunderland can convince the German club to sell the player. They are under no pressure to sanction his departure, and they could demand a premium for him.

Julian Ryerson would improve Sunderland

Ryerson can operate on either flank as a fullback, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for Sunderland. He will help them improve defensively, and he could contribute going forward as well. The 27-year-old could be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Sunderland have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they need to sign quality players in order to survive in the top flight. They need experienced players who can make an immediate impact.

Wolves keen on Ryerson

On the other hand, Wolves are interested in the player as well. It is no surprise that they are looking to sign Ryerson. They need to find a quality replacement for Nelson Semedo, who left the club during the summer transfer window upon the expiry of his contract.

The Bundesliga defender could prove to be the ideal acquisition for both clubs, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Premier League clubs have the financial muscle to pay a premium, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

The two clubs will have to convince the player of their ambitions if they want to get the deal across the line.

