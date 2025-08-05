Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts prior to the pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are now looking at Randal Kolo Muani as a potential option to replace Son Heung-min.

According to Dean Jones on TEAMtalk, Tottenham could look to make a move for the French International. However, they are now looking to ascertain whether the player is interested in joining them.

PSG are prepared to sell him this summer, and they want £48 million for the striker, with half of the money paid upfront. Juventus are keen on signing him permanently as well, but they are looking to make an initial payment of around £13 million.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to agree to the demands of the French outfit. Manchester United are keen on Kolo Muani as well.

Randal Kolo Muani could improve Spurs

They need a versatile attacker like Kolo Muani. Kylian Mbappe has previously hailed him as a complete forward.

He has been quite impressive during his time in the Bundesliga, and he has done reasonably well for his country. It is clear that he does not have a future at PSG and he will look to sort out his long-term future quickly. Joining Tottenham would be ideal for him. They could offer him regular opportunities and the exposure in the Premier League could help him improve further.

The technically gifted attacker will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. He was on loan at Juventus last season and he did quite well with them. It is no surprise that they want to secure his signature permanently as well.

Can Spurs win the race for the Frenchman?

However, Tottenham are better placed financially to complete the deal. They have already signed Mohammed Kudus earlier this summer and they are looking to bring in a striker now. The French International fits the profile perfectly and Kolo Muani is at the peak of his career. This could be the right time for Tottenham to secure his signature.