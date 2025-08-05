The Tottenham Hotspur players applaud the fans. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid during the summer transfer window.

According to Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, they are looking at the 25-year-old midfielder this summer, and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to sign him.

Spurs keen on Conor Gallagher

They have tried to sign the former Chelsea midfielder in the past. He is a long-term target for them, and they would do well to secure his signature.

Gallagher has proven his quality in England, and he has done reasonably well in Spain as well. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition. Tottenham need more work rate, defensive cover, and physicality in the middle of the park. The 25-year-old could be the ideal fit for them. He could form a solid partnership with the likes of Pape Matar Sarr and Joao Palhinha.

It will be interesting to see if the midfielder is willing to return to England this summer.

Gallagher to replace Yves Bissouma?

Meanwhile, the report also claims that Yves Bissouma could be on his way out of Tottenham. It seems that Gallagher could be an alternative to the African. Bissouma had an underwhelming season last time out, and replacing him might not be a bad idea.

“I’m not surprised that Tottenham are looking at [Gallagher] to try and bolster that midfield”, O’Rourke told Football Insider. “It seems more than likely that Yves Bissouma could be moved on, and that midfield at Tottenham is a bit light right now. “So, they could be looking for options to strengthen it, and Conor Gallagher would tick a lot of boxes.”

Tottenham need to plug the weaknesses in their squad this summer, and signing a quality central midfielder will be one of their priorities. They should look to invest in a reliable centre forward as well.