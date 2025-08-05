Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, speaks to his players during the pre-season (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their attacking unit this summer, and they are considering a move for Ademola Lookman.

As per TEAMtalk, the Nigerian International wants to leave Atalanta this summer, and he has already submitted his transfer request. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham come forward with an offer to sign him.

The 27-year-old has been outstanding for the Italian club, and he has played in England before. Lookman has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Lookman would be a good fit

He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Tottenham. The player is at the peak of his career, and he will be tempted to join a big club. The move to the Premier League could be exciting for him. The Nigerian International scored 20 goals last season and picked up seven assists along the way.

He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he could prove to be the ideal addition for the North London club. They need to replace the South Korean international Son Heung-min this summer. He has decided to leave the club, and he is headed to the MLS.

Tottenham need a versatile attacker like Lookman to replace him. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. The player has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League, and he could be a player for Tottenham.

Ademola Lookman would improve Spurs

Lookman will add goals, flair and unpredictability to the side. He has proven himself in Serie A and in Europe. A proven performer like him could make an instant impact at Spurs. He knows the league well from his time at Everton and Leicester City, and he will look to hit the ground running.

Spurs need more cutting edge in the final third, and Lookman would be ideal for them. They have signed Mohammed Kudus as well.