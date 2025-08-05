Uncertain future: Chelsea open to exit of player who is ‘at the height of his game’

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Chelsea could be preparing for a summer shake-up in their forward line, as growing interest surrounds the future of striker Nicolas Jackson.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Blues are open to selling the Senegal international, provided the price is right, even though he remains appreciated by new manager Enzo Maresca.

While he showed flashes of brilliance and raw potential, inconsistency in front of goal has left fans undecided over his potential and talent.

Chelsea are ready to sell striker Nicolas Jackson

Despite being seen as a valuable asset, the club now appear open to parting ways with the 24-year-old under the right circumstances.

One key factor influencing the situation is Chelsea’s rapidly evolving attacking setup. The arrival of Liam Delap has added fresh competition to the No.9 role, and fellow new signing Joao Pedro is expected to play centrally should the club finalize a move for Xavi Simons.

With more attacking depth than ever, Jackson’s minutes could be significantly reduced heading into the 2025/26 campaign.

Jackson has been offered to several clubs this summer

Jacobs reports that Jackson has already been offered to several high-profile clubs, including Newcastle United, Manchester United, and AC Milan. However, both Premier League clubs have shifted their focus to RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, opting not to pursue Jackson at this stage.

That said, the window remains wide open for the Senegalese forward. Jackson is said to be weighing his options carefully, with the idea of becoming a lead striker at another club appealing to him.

As several clubs across Europe continue to monitor the situation, Chelsea anticipate formal approaches in August.

Former Chelsea player Joe Cole claimed last season that Jackson is “at the height of his game”.

Medical booked: Chelsea star who only joined last summer edges closer to Premier League move