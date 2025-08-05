Graham Potter of West Ham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United are interested in signing the former Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill this summer.

The 29-year-old is a free agent after his contract expired with the English club. He was outstanding for them last season, and he played a key role in their promotion. Brownhill scored 18 goals for Burnley last season, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for West Ham.

Brownhill has been linked with Leicester City as well.

West Ham could use Josh Brownhill

They need more creativity and cutting edge in the final third, and the 29-year-old would add just that. He has the quality and the experience to do well in the Premier League, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition on a free transfer.

Scottish champions Celtic are interested in signing the player as well, but a report from Football Insider claims that they will not be able to compete with West Ham financially.

“It will be a tough race to sign Josh Brownhill,” he told Football Insider. “He’s a top midfielder, scored 18 goals last season to help Burnley win promotion to the Premier League. “If West Ham come in for Josh Brownhill, Celtic aren’t going to be able to match the offer financially. West Ham are better placed for a deal. “These Premier League clubs have far more money than the biggest Scottish clubs.”

West Ham leading race for Brownhill

The Premier League side is currently in pole position to secure his signature. It will be interesting to see if they can wrap up the move quickly. It is fair to assume that Brownhill will be attracted to the idea of joining a Premier League club as well. While there is no doubt that Celtic are a big club and they will be able to offer Champions League football, the opportunity to move to the Premier League can be hard to turn down.

The 29-year-old is at the peak of his career, and he will look to himself in the top flight. He could be a very useful player for West Ham if they can get the deal done. Signing someone of his quality and experience on a free transfer could represent a masterstroke.