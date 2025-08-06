After Sesko: Man United have been told to sign 33-year-old Premier League star

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United have shown intent and ambition in the summer transfer window by making some big moves.

The Premier League giants have already secured the signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo while RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko is edging closer to a move to Old Trafford.

After their 15th place finish in the Premier League last season, the Red Devils have acted responsibly in the transfer market this summer to improve the standards of their squad and to add quality and depth as manager Ruben Amorim prepares to rebuild the team.

There are still some issues that they face which the manager might need to address soon with the new Premier League season starting in less than ten days.

Man United told to replace Andre Onana this summer

The goalkeeping position has been a huge cause of concern for the club as Andre Onana has struggled to impress at Old Trafford. Amorim and his recruitment team might work towards signing a new goalkeeper between now and the end of the transfer window.

Former Man United goalkeeper Ben Foster has urged the Red Devils to consider a move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope this summer.

The English goalkeeper faces uncertain future at St. James’ Park after the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale.

“Manchester United are absolutely crying out for a goalkeeper,” Foster said on his Fozcast podcast, as reported by The Mirror.

“You’d do so much worse than getting Nick Pope. I think it would be a fantastic fit, I really do.

“If you’re looking to get it to the forward areas as quickly as possible, Nick Pope’s your boy and he’ll stop goals. Onana’s had this big injury at the start of pre-season and he’s looking like he’ll only get that fit maybe just for the start of the season.

“But you don’t want that from your goalkeeper. You want him to have had four or five pre-season games and weeks and weeks of training.

“There were also a lot of questions raised at the end of last season thinking that he’s probably not going to be the first choice goalkeeper. Nick Pope will be looking at this thinking, ‘Hmm.'”.

Is Nick Pope the right choice for the Red Devils?

Pope is experienced and has proven himself over the years with his performances in the Premier League.

However, United need a long term solution for the goalkeeping position and considering Pope is 33-years-old, he might not be the ideal option.

The Red Devils have been linked with moves for several goalkeepers this summer including Marcin Bulka, Emiliano Martinez and Diogo Costa.

Having spent a huge amount on attacking options already, they might be looking for a bargain deal to solve their goalkeeping issue.

Man United plot blockbuster £175m raid for ‘most decisive’ player in the world