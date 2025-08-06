Jose Mourinho lining up shock transfer move for crucial Liverpool star

Jose Mourinho and Arne Slot (Photo by Gualter Fatia, Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly eyeing up a surprise transfer move for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker this summer.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has been a star performer for the Reds for many years now, though his future seems slightly uncertain as we edge towards the end of this window.

Alisson is now being linked with Fenerbahce by reports in Turkey, with Giorgi Mamardashvili perhaps set to replace him as Arne Slot’s new number one.

Although most Liverpool fans will probably have expected Alisson to continue as no.1 for a bit longer, it seems like the presence of new signing Mamardashvili could be an issue.

Liverpool to lose Alisson this summer?

Alisson is surely still good enough to be Liverpool’s first choice in goal, but the Merseyside giants might also want to build for the future.

Bringing in a top young ‘keeper like Mamardashvili is certainly a pretty clear hint that they might be moving in that direction.

Still, it’s also a bit of a gamble for the Georgia international to be coming in and to be made a regular starter straight away.

Mamardashvili shone at previous club Valencia, but it’s quite a step up to go from that to starting for the best team in the Premier League.

Fenerbahce eyeing another big signing

Fenerbahce have already had a pretty strong summer with some big-name signings coming in.

It seems Alisson could be next alongside the likes of Jhon Duran, Sofyan Amrabat and Milan Skriniar.

If they could sign Alisson from Liverpool it would arguably be their biggest statement signing of the lot.