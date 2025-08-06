A general view of the outside of the Arsenal stadium prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The Polish defender was heavily linked with an exit last summer as well. However, he ended up staying, and he was a very important player for Arsenal.

There is no doubt that the 25-year-old is a key player, and a report from TBR Football claims that Arsenal could now offer him a new contract as a reward for his performances. They are prepared to provide him with a pay rise as well. However, the defender wants to play regularly. It remains to be seen whether all parties can secure an agreement.

Arsenal want new deal for Kiwior

Bailey told TBR Football: “I believe he’s still got three years left on his deal. But the club recognises the shift he put in last season. They know he’s a top-quality Premier League defender, and they’re willing to give him a pay rise. Yes, there might be a contract extension involved too, but they also know he wants to play regular first-team football.”

Jakub Kiwior has plenty of suitors

There is no shortage of interest in the Polish international defender, and multiple clubs in Italy are keeping tabs on him. Arsenal will have to provide him with assurance of game time if they want to keep him at the club. The 25-year-old will not want to sit on the bench at Arsenal regularly.

They need more quality and depth on the side in order to win a major trophy consistently, and having players like Kiwior at the club could prove a wise decision.

Apart from his quality as a footballer, he is versatile enough to slot into multiple defensive roles. That makes him an invaluable asset for the club. Arsenal must do everything in their power to convince him to stay at the club.