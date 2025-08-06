Wolves manager Vitor Pereira looks on (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Wolves are reportedly now looking like an increasingly possible destination for Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi this summer.

That’s according to Simon Phillips via his Substack, with the Blues journalist explaining that Wolves are making a late move for the French defender.

The report notes that Disasi has previously had interest from the likes of Newcastle United, as well as from Aston Villa, where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

CaughtOffside have previously also been told about interest from Newcastle, as well as from La Liga club Villarreal.

We were also informed that Disasi’s asking price would be in the region of €30-35m.

Chelsea to sell Axel Disasi and others after big spending

After so much big spending this summer, it makes sense that Chelsea now also look set to offload a few unwanted players like Disasi.

The west London giants have a host of backup players who could surely attract interest from elsewhere, with doubts over the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Raheem Sterling, Carney Chukwuemeka and others.

Chelsea have already sold Kepa Arrizabalaga and Noni Madueke, both to Arsenal, but one imagines they’ll need a few more sales to balance the books.

Disasi makes sense as someone who could be shown the door after his generally unconvincing displays during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Wolves looking to strengthen after difficult summer

Wolves could do well to bring in a proven and experienced player like Disasi after enduring a difficult summer.

Vitor Pereira’s side have so far lost key names like Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri, so they could do with bringing some new faces in to help them for the difficult season ahead.

Wolves might well find they’re in a relegation battle unless they can reinvest the money from their big sales wisely before the end of the window.